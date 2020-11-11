golf

'Maybe the greatest golf shot you'll ever see': Jon Rahm skips ball across pond in amazing hole-in-one at the Masters

By Ben Morse
Talk about birthday luck.

Jon Rahm, on his 26th birthday, produced potentially one of the all-time best golf shots during a practice round on Tuesday ahead of the 2020 Masters.

The Spanish golfer skipped the ball across the pond on hole No. 16, as is tradition in the practice rounds in the lead-up to the iconic major in Augusta, Georgia.

But after taking a favorable bounce when the ball made land on the other side, it weaved all the way across the lush Augusta green and finally into the hole for a remarkable hole-in-one.



Rahm's extraordinary feat unsurprisingly sent fans on Twitter into meltdown, with words such as "ludicrous" and "ridiculous" being used to describe it. Some even called it "maybe the greatest golf shot you'll ever see."

SEE ALSO: Cruise the fairway safely and in style with these electric golf bikes!

Rickie Fowler, left, watches as Jon Rahm, of Spain, celebrates chipping into the hole on 6th green during a practice round for the Masters tournament, Nov. 10, 2020, in Augusta.

AP Photo/Matt Slocum



Sports reporter Tyler Greever called it "one of the most ridiculous things I've ever seen in sports."

And while Rahm's shot would've likely sent patrons on the course into delirium, it was met with just the cheers of his fellow golfers and their caddies as spectators are not permitted at the Masters in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The-CNN-Wire & 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmastersgolfu.s. & worldsports
GOLF
Bryson DeChambeau lands on the cover of Sports Illustrated
The Los Angeles Lakers Madden tournament, Riley Curry dances to Beyonce, beefs with the Houston Astros and other things you missed this weekend
Steph Curry grills Collin Morikawa as 'guest reporter' after PGA Championship win
Jets owner at center of political, discrimination investigations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Co. could be pushed back into 'purple tier', officials worry
Highway 41 crash near Riverdale leaves 1 in hospital with critical injuries
Fresno Police fear killing of gang member may spark more shootings
Kings County vote-counting paused after COVID-19 exposure
Business owners left frustrated with Madera Co. stuck in 'purple tier'
Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer tests positive for COVID-19
PG&E employee killed after forklift falls off mountainside in Fresno County
Show More
Fresno County Sheriff's Office looking for 13-year-old runaway girl and her puppy
New Dutch Bros to open in Sanger
Ruiz Foods holding drive-thru job fair in Dinuba
Creek Fire: Sierra National Forest closure extended
More than half of CA counties in trouble, health sec says
More TOP STORIES News