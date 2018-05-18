Central Valley boxing fans, mark your calendars. A big night of boxing is coming on July 7th at the Save Mart Center. Earlier this month we found out Jose Ramirez would begin his title defense in Fresno, earlier this week we found out his opponent, Danny O'Connor.Ramirez, the Avenal native, will make his first defense of his World Boxing Council (WBC) super lightweight title in the Central Valley against O'Connor with the fight being broadcast on ESPN beginning at 7:30 PM.The undercard also features appearances by top Central Valley prospects Bryan Lua and Isidro Ochoa and will stream on ESPN +.