ACTION NEWS SPORTS

Jose Ramirez begins title defense at home against Danny O'Connor

FILE - Jose Ramirez (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
Central Valley boxing fans, mark your calendars. A big night of boxing is coming on July 7th at the Save Mart Center. Earlier this month we found out Jose Ramirez would begin his title defense in Fresno, earlier this week we found out his opponent, Danny O'Connor.


Ramirez, the Avenal native, will make his first defense of his World Boxing Council (WBC) super lightweight title in the Central Valley against O'Connor with the fight being broadcast on ESPN beginning at 7:30 PM.

The undercard also features appearances by top Central Valley prospects Bryan Lua and Isidro Ochoa and will stream on ESPN +.
LINK: Buy tickets for the WBC Super Lightweight fight
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportsboxingsave mart centerfresno stateFresno State
ACTION NEWS SPORTS
Friday Night Football - Week 7
Meet Gritty: The Philadelphia Flyers' new team mascot
Good Sports: Kingsburg football's Spomer Brothers
Grizzlies sign deal with Washington Nationals
Fresno State and UCLA to renew rivalry
More Action News Sports
SPORTS
Jason Collins looks to future as Lakers celebrate their first Pride Night
Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener
Dodgers to unleash Kershaw on Braves
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
More Sports
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News