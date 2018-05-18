FRESNO, Calif. --Central Valley boxing fans, mark your calendars. A big night of boxing is coming on July 7th at the Save Mart Center. Earlier this month we found out Jose Ramirez would begin his title defense in Fresno, earlier this week we found out his opponent, Danny O'Connor.
Hear from @RAMIREZBOXING about the defense of his title on Sat July 7 @savemartcenter VIDEO --> https://t.co/tFV9UNvUFv @ABC30 cc @RGMPROMO pic.twitter.com/fFUUHRCncd— Chris Alvarez (@ChrisABC30) May 11, 2018
Ramirez, the Avenal native, will make his first defense of his World Boxing Council (WBC) super lightweight title in the Central Valley against O'Connor with the fight being broadcast on ESPN beginning at 7:30 PM.
The undercard also features appearances by top Central Valley prospects Bryan Lua and Isidro Ochoa and will stream on ESPN +.
LINK: Buy tickets for the WBC Super Lightweight fight
July 7 can't some soon enough @RAMIREZBOXING vs @DOC_Boxing @savemartcenter @ABC30 cc @RGMPROMO 🥊 pic.twitter.com/jMZ9Lyv6hf— Chris Alvarez (@ChrisABC30) May 18, 2018