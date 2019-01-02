ACTION NEWS SPORTS

Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Firebaugh native and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen ended his rookie season in style, earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for his standout game against the Miami Dolphins in Week 17.

In what was arguably his best game of the season, Allen accounted for 5 total touchdowns in a 42-17 win over the Dolphins on December 30th.

RELATED: Buffalo Bills draft Firebaugh's Josh Allen with 7th overall pick

Allen finished the 2018 season leading Buffalo in both rushing (631 yards) and passing (2,074 yards). Allen had 18 total touchdowns, 10 passing and added 8 rushing scores. His 631 rushing yards set a team record for rushing yards in a season by a Bills quarterback.



Allen who played at Firebaugh High and Reedley College before starring at Wyoming, was the 7th overall selection by the Buffalo Bills in the 2018 NFL Draft.
