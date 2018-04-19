Josh Allen returns to the Valley

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3369143" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firebaugh native visits Reedley College, Firebaugh High

It’s Josh Allen Day @reedleycollege. Future NFL QB back at his JC meeting the team, taking pictures and signing autographs before his name is called next week. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/Eoa9n7uEBx — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) April 19, 2018

One of the top NFL prospects returned home, one week away from the biggest night of his life.Firebaugh native Josh Allen came back to the Central Valley on Thursday to give thanks and speak both schools he attended, Firebaugh High and Reedley College.The 6'5", 237-pound quarterback who starred in college at Wyoming is widely considered to be one of the top quarterbacks in this year's NFL Draft.Allen began the day at Reedley College where he spoke in front of more than 100 close family and friends and spoke to the current student-athletes.Hours later, he returned to his Firebaugh High School to a gym packed with students that held a rally for the former Firebaugh High star."It means a lot, the support that I have is fantastic and if I can come home and talk to some kids, inspire some kids that makes it all worth it," Allen said when talking about why it was so important to come back to the Central Valley.Allen is projected to go in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 26th in Dallas, Texas.