Judge to DL, Carr and Raiders begin training camp

Statement from @Yankees on @TheJudge44 injury "Tonight OF Aaron Judge sustained a chip fracture of the right wrist (ulnar styloid bone). No surgery has been recommended. The Yankees approximate a 3-week time period before Judge can swing a bat in a game situation." @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/B9E09MGv2q — Chris Alvarez (@ChrisABC30) July 27, 2018

Former Bulldog and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is headed to the 10-day disabled list after getting hit by a pitch on Thursday night. According to the team, Judge suffered a chip fracture of his right wrist and will miss at least 3 weeks.Meanwhile, in Napa, the Oakland Raiders have reported to training camp. Former Bulldog quarterback Derek Carr enters his 5th season as the Raiders quarterback but first under head coach Jon Gruden. The Raiders are hoping for a bounce-back season after finishing 6-10 in 2017 and missing the playoffs.The Raiders first preseason game is Friday, August 10 against the Detroit Lions, with the regular season opener Monday, September 10 when Oakland hosts the Los Angeles Rams.