Justin Hutson named Bulldogs Basketball Head Coach

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3306432" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Fresno State introduces new head Basketball Coach Justin Hutson

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3306979" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Coach Q discusses hire of Justin Hutson as Bulldogs Basketball Coach

Fresno State has named Justin Hutson as the new head coach of the men's basketball program.The longtime San Diego State associate head coach takes over a program that consistently competed for conference titles under Rodney Terry but struggled to gain the community's support.Hutson is a Bakersfield native and won two NCAA Division II championships at CSU Bakersfield as a player. Before heading to San Diego State, Hutson was previously an assistant coach at Cal Poly.Hutson was introduced at a news conference at the school Thursday."Not too often do you get a chance to have such a great opportunity and your dream job mixed in one, and this is what we have here at Fresno State."But before he could be introduced as the Bulldogs next head coach, the administration saw to it that Hutson got a taste of Fresno, stopping for a bite at Dog House Grill this afternoon"A lot of people don't know what tri-tip is if you're not from the Valley, but I definitely do, so I had a great tri-tip sandwich. It was awesome."Bulldog boosters like Nick Dvorak call Hutson a solid hire and a good get for the school."I'm thrilled to see them get a guy like him. I don't know him, but (San Diego State head coach) Steve Fisher is not chopped liver down there, and he was working for him. He's a guy looking for opportunity, and we've got one, and I think that's good."But Hutson's biggest challenge might be to fill the Save Mart Center, a feat no Bulldog coach has been able to accomplish.