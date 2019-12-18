Kalen DeBoer says being Fresno State's new head coach is dream come true

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5764142" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kalen DeBoer spoke to Action News' Bri Mellon about his plans as head coach of the Bulldogs.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Just 11 days after Jeff Tedford resigned due to health issues, Fresno State has hired Kalen DeBoer as its new head football coach.DeBoer served as Jeff Tedford's offensive coordinator for two seasons when the Bulldogs went 10-4 and 12-2.He spent this past season as Indiana's offensive coordinator but the chance to take over a program deep-rooted in tradition brought DeBoer back to the Valley.The Bulldog gear is still a perfect fit for DeBoer.One season away was long enough."Having learned so much over the past 2-3 years about Fresno State and being an integral part of the success that we had, it was a dream at some point when I was here to maybe be in this position. It really was," he says.DeBoer thanked Jeff Tedford for hiring and guiding him over three years ago.He was also excited to meet with his team for the first time."The guys who I had the chance to recruit and coach and come back and see them finish out their career... I just shared with them my goal as head football coach is to make playing football at Fresno State one of the most exciting times of their personal life."DeBoer filled in all the boxes for the search committee and even students."He was here in 2017 when we had a decent team and everything. It's an upside to it. Hopefully, we get back to the Bulldog way," says sophomore Grayson Wise.The Red Wave is counting on that."The person we were looking for was somewhat special. Almost like a unicorn. You don't find these people all the time," says Athletic Director Terry Tumey.