Kansas City Chiefs owners sending all team staff to Super Bowl

When the Kansas City Chiefs won their first AFC championship in 50 years, chairman Clark Hunt and the rest of his ownership family decided that they would bring everyone associated with the franchise to the Super Bowl: the coaches and players, the front-office staff and scouts, the janitors and receptionists, and all of their families.

Hunt estimates the team brought 2,000 people total, or about 3 percent of the capacity of Hard Rock Stadium.

"We're still counting and I'm sure I'll never know the exact number," Hunt said with a laugh. "One of the things we talk to the staff about is that we're one team. There's not a football side to the staff. There's not a business side to the staff. I make that point to the players when I talk to them at training camp. I make that point to the rookies when I talk at the rookie dinner. We wouldn't be here without every employee in the organization. We felt it only appropriate to bring the entire team."

That includes the security staff, too.
