Kelly Slater's world famous wave pool in Lemoore, host site for the inaugural Founder's Cup

A first for the world of sports located in Lemoore.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A first for the world of sports located in Lemoore.

The debut of arena surfing at Kelly Slater's wave pool providing an experience unlike any other.

"If we can get more and more local people in here to at least experience it. I'd love to have that happen," said Slater.



"A lot of people are worried that this is the new ocean and it's not it's just a different experience and unique and I really love it," said Team Australia Capt. Stephanie Gilmore.

Gilmore is surfing in round one of the Founder's Cup.


Felipe Toledo from Brazil is living up to the name.

The championship round afternoon out in Lemoore, select tickets are still available. Get tickets here.

