Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
BREAKING NEWS
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
BREAKING NEWS
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH
LIVE
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
EDIT
Log In
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Videos
Photos
Local News
Fresno County
North Valley
South Valley
Foothills-Sierra
Categories
Traffic
Weather
U.S. & World
California
Politics
Entertainment
Sports
Consumer Watch
Weather
Health Watch
Education Watch
Ag Watch
Business
#abc30insider
Station Info
Community
TV Listings
Contact and Information
Meet the News Team
Jobs
Shows
ABC30 Live Newscasts
Valley Focus
Latino Life
Maddy Report
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
share
tweet
share
email
SPORTS
King of California Series is Ready to Race
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=3212686" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Chris Alvarez speaks with Jerry Cox about upcoming races (KFSN)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
KFSN
By
Chris Alvarez
Tuesday, March 13, 2018
Related Topics:
sports
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
LeBron James praises Brandon Ingram after Lakers' first preseason win
Zlatan Ibrahimovic transfer not on AC Milan radar - Leonardo
Hyun-Jin Ryu gives Dodgers' rotation another dominant force
Jason Collins looks to future as Lakers celebrate their first Pride Night
Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener
More Sports
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News