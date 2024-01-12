Kings take losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings

Los Angeles Kings (20-10-8, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (20-16-5, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings look to break a seven-game skid with a victory against the Detroit Red Wings.

Detroit has a 20-16-5 record overall and a 10-7-4 record on its home ice. The Red Wings have committed 175 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank sixth in the league.

Los Angeles is 13-3-3 on the road and 20-10-8 overall. The Kings have an 11-3-3 record in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams square off this season. The Red Wings won 4-3 in a shootout in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex DeBrincat has 17 goals and 21 assists for the Red Wings. Patrick Kane has scored five goals and added five assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has 10 goals and 25 assists for the Kings. Adrian Kempe has scored six goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wings: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Kings: 2-4-4, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Klim Kostin: out (upper body), Matt Luff: out (upper body), Ville Husso: out (lower-body).

Kings: Pheonix Copley: out for season (knee), Viktor Arvidsson: out (back).

------

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.