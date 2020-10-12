Sports

NBA Finals: Lakers win 17th title after beating Heat in Game 6

The Lakers' LeBron James goes up for a slam dunk in Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Lakers are NBA champions for the 17th time in their history.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis led the way for the Lakers in their 106-93 win over the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals Sunday.

L.A. took command of the game in the second quarter and never looked back.

For James, it gives him a fourth championship and it is the first ring for Davis, the Lakers star acquisition coming into the season.

It is the first title for the Lakers since 2010, when Kobe Bryant with the help of Pau Gasol led the Lakers to a Game 7 win over the Boston Celtics.

With 17 NBA championships, the Lakers are now tied with the Celtics for most titles all-time.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
