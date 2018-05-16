SPORTS

Lawmakers debate making surfing official state sport of California

EMBED </>More Videos

Lawmakers debate making surfing, the official state sport of California. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Surfing has been part of California's culture for more than 100 years.

Each year Southern California holds the U.S. Open of Surfing, Northern California holds the Mavericks Big Wave Surf Contest, and now Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch has put California's Central Valley on the surfing map.

So it seems fitting that lawmakers are now considering making surfing, the official state sport of California.

The proposal inspired a gnarly debate on the floor of the California State Assembly.

Member Devon Mathis (R-Visalia) was one of the few to vote against the bill said, "It's always a great time to go hang 10. I've got to stand in opposition as a proud inland skateboarder. The true heritage of our state is skateboarding."

But, Assembly Member Al Muratsuchi (D-Torrance), the bill's co-author, had a history lesson for Mathis, "Skateboarding was inspired by surfing. Skateboarding is land surfing."

In the end, Assembly Bill 1782 passed easily by a 62-to-4 vote.

LINK: Read the full text of Assembly Bill 1782

The legislation is now being heard by a committee in the State Senate.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssurfingcaliforniacalifornia state assemblystate capitolSacramento
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Jason Collins looks to future as Lakers celebrate their first Pride Night
Ryu sharp, Dodgers hit 3 HRs, beat Braves 6-0 in NLDS opener
Dodgers to unleash Kershaw on Braves
DeMarcus Cousins signs Puma offer sheet; Nike has 10 days to match
Richard Sherman: Rule tweaks helping average QBs put up HOF numbers
More Sports
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News