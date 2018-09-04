Lemoore Surf Ranch prepares to host second pro event

Kelly Slater's Surf Ranch is gaining popularity, and not just among the hang ten crowd.The stadium-like surf spot created a buzz four months ago when the Lemoore facility opened its doors to the public for the first time to stage a big-time international event."For our sport, it was a success," said pro surfer Kanoa Igarashi. "Everyone was stoked."The surf ranch is once again bringing top-level competition to the area for this weekend's Surf Ranch Pro.A tour stop that will factor into the points race for the champion.Igarashi says that the Surf Ranch brings a very different experience to the sport."To have the setup for the fans to watch really close, to have the judges set up in the right places, and to have the big screens on the side of the wave. It's a place you just come; it is a stadium, we have never had this in surfing."Event Organizers are looking to build on the recent success that saw over 5,000 spectators attend each day of May's Founder's Cup competition.Surf Ranch General Manager Sam Ramirez said, "The Founder's Cup was a huge success for us. It was great to get the exposure for the athletes. But we definitely learned from that."That starts with a renewed focus on the fan experience. This time around there will be improved food and drink options as well as a bump in entertainment."This year we've stepped it up. Of course, we got the whole weekend of surfing, with cool vibes and food, but this year we're headlining it with Blink 182 on our property, right here, Saturday night."Coming off the success of the Founder's Cup there seems to be no shortage of interest for people looking to get hired here.The Surf Ranch has a long list of full time and seasonal positions it needs to fill."We are really excited to hire locals as well," said Ramirez. "To pull people from the local community and show them what we do here is really exciting."