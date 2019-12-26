Sports

Lindsey Vonn goes social with P.K. Subban marriage proposal

Lindsey Vonn popped the question to hockey star P.K. Subban.

"Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!! On our 2 year anniversary, in a "non traditional" move, I asked PK to marry me and he said, Yes," Vonn tweeted on Christmas Day. "Yes (bashful emoji) ! Women aren't the only ones who should get engagement rings!"

The former ski racer closed the tweet with the hashtags "MerryChristmas" and "equality."



Vonn linked a picture of herself and Subban with the ring, with the couple wearing matching striped pajamas in front of a Christmas tree with three dogs in the foreground. She also posted a close-up of Subban flashing the ring, with the words "Drip drip"and a blue teardrop.

Vonn also said on social media in August that they were engaged.

The 35-year-old Vonn recently retired from a skiing career that included three Olympic medals, four overall World Cup titles and 82 World Cup race wins, a record for a woman.

The 30-year-old Subban and won the 2013 Norris Trophy with Montreal as the NHL's top defenseman. He was traded to New Jersey from Nashville in June.

Vonn had a high-profile relationship with Tiger Woods. She previously was married to former ski racer Thomas Vonn, and kept his last name after they separated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsentertainmentwedding proposalsports
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man hospitalized in Central Fresno shooting, police searching for gunmen
Interstate 5 over the Grapevine closed due to heavy snowfall
Armed robber holds Fresno CVS workers hostage
Veterans receive free meal, clothes and more on Christmas
Fresno firefighters see busy Christmas morning to keep community safe
Merced woman held for setting fire that caused $50,000 damage
Homeless woman looking for place to sleep brutally murdered in Madera, police say
Show More
Fresno Police find trail of blood, searching for shooting victim
Here's how you can win a trip around California
Family asking for help for Christmas gifts after tragic loss
Firefighters shocked after woman's refrigerator somehow becomes a bomb
UPDATE: 76-year-old man who went missing in Tulare found safe
More TOP STORIES News