List of local athletes to watch this college football season

LOCAL STANDOUTS

LOCALS ON D-I COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAMS

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the college football season right around the corner, here is the comprehensive list of local athletes playing on Division-I teams.Once you establish yourself as a preseason pick to win the Heisman Trophy you instantly jump to the top of the list of standouts. Martinez enters his second season as Nebraska's starting quarterback. The Clovis West grad was the first to ever earn the job as a true freshman. He threw for 17 touchdowns and more than 2,600 yards against BIG 10 competition and rushed for 8 more touchdowns. Ohio State on September 28th looks to be an early pick for game of the season for the Cornhuskers.Early draft boards project the Central High product will go in the first or second rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft. Johnson is an All-PAC-12 defensive back and is touted as one of the top cornerbacks in the country. He led Utah with four interceptions and comes from a football family. His father John Johnson and his brother Johnny Jonson Jr. both played at Fresno State.The senior linebacker was set to be the centerpiece of the Oklahoma defense. But the Clovis West grad suffered an ACL injury that required surgery back in April. He still has a redshirt season available but OU head coach Lincoln Riley has called Kelly a fast healer. Hence the asterisk.A season after Firebaugh High and Reedley College product Josh Allen was drafted in the first round by the Buffalo Bills, another Central Valley quarterback has taken the reigns at Wyoming. Redshirt freshman Sean Chambers enters his first full season as QB1. Thanks to the new redshirt rule the Kerman High product was able to play in 4 games last year. The Cowboys were 3-1 in those games and Chambers threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more. Wyoming doesn't face Fresno State this year but back to back weeks at Boise and Utah State could decide its season.Connor Vikupitz, SR, OL, BullardRichard Merritt, JR, LB, BuchananMcKenzie Barnes, SO, CB, EdisonThor Rodoni, JR, LS, PachecoZeandre Johnson, SR, DE, CentralZach Angelillo, SO, LB, SJMDJ Schramm, SO, LB, Clovis WestAJ Smith, SO, S, EdisonAdam Prentice, JR, FB, ClovisJosh Hokit, SR, LB, ClovisEmoryie Edwards, FR, WR, Tulare UnionJalen Cropper, FR, WR, BuchananSherwin King Jr., FR, LB, SunnysideRodney Wright III, FR, WR, Clovis WestAaron Mosby, JR, LB, SangerNate Lamb, FR, QB, Tulare UnionFrank Dalena, SR, WR, San Joaquin Memorial (SJM)Deshawn Ruffin, FR, RB, SunnysideJuju Hughes, SR, DB, SangerRandy Jordan, FR, DB, TulareJosh Kelly, FR, WR, SJMMatthew Sanchez, FR, DB, ClovisRomello Harris, JR, RB, Tulare UnionLeevel Tatum III, JR, DL, EdisonDavid Tate Jr., JR, LB, EdisonJacob Hollins, SO, LB, CentralTanner Blount, FR, LB, BuchananTanner Rice, JR, LB, ClovisJared Torres, FS, OL, El DiamanteRicardo Arias, FR, WR, Clovis WestJasad Haynes, SR, DT, Clovis NorthRicky McCoy, SR, DL, RooseveltJevon Bigelow, SO, RB, CentralJason Diaz, JR, DB, Clovis WestClive Truschel, FR, OL, Clovis WestDavid Perales, JR, DL, MercedGene Pryor, SR, OL, Mt. Whitney (COS)Leonard Glass, FR, WR, SJMNoruwa Obanor, SR, CB, Clovis NorthAdrian Martinez, SO, QB, Clovis WestEric Kroll, JR, LB, Clovis NorthRyan Brocks, JR, TE, Clovis North (FCC)AJ Greeley, SR, S, Edison (COS)Caleb Kelly, SR, LB, Clovis West, (injured)Bryson Young, SR, DL, BuchananSteve Stephens, FR, S, EdisonBrock Jones, FR, S, BuchananRyan Beecher, SR, LB, SJMAlec Trujillo, FR, QB, SJMMichael Harris III, SO, RB, RedwoodKazmeir Allen, SO, RB, Tulare Union, (injured)Charles Williams, JR, RB, BullardJacob Daniel, SR, G, Clovis NorthAndrew Vorhees, JR, G, KingsburgJaylon Johnson, JR, DB, CentralTyrone Young-Smith, SR, DB, EdisonKonner Gomness, FR, OL, SJMSean Chambers, R-FR, QB, KermanNick Szpor, JR, QB, CentralDid we miss anyone? What are you most looking forward to in the upcoming season? Let me know by sending me an email to Stephen.m.hicks@abc.com or a message on twitter @StephenABC30