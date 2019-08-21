List of local athletes to watch this college football season

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the college football season right around the corner, here is the comprehensive list of local athletes playing on Division-I teams.
LOCAL STANDOUTS
Adrian Martinez
Once you establish yourself as a preseason pick to win the Heisman Trophy you instantly jump to the top of the list of standouts. Martinez enters his second season as Nebraska's starting quarterback. The Clovis West grad was the first to ever earn the job as a true freshman. He threw for 17 touchdowns and more than 2,600 yards against BIG 10 competition and rushed for 8 more touchdowns. Ohio State on September 28th looks to be an early pick for game of the season for the Cornhuskers.
Jaylon Johnson
Early draft boards project the Central High product will go in the first or second rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft. Johnson is an All-PAC-12 defensive back and is touted as one of the top cornerbacks in the country. He led Utah with four interceptions and comes from a football family. His father John Johnson and his brother Johnny Jonson Jr. both played at Fresno State.
Caleb Kelly
The senior linebacker was set to be the centerpiece of the Oklahoma defense. But the Clovis West grad suffered an ACL injury that required surgery back in April. He still has a redshirt season available but OU head coach Lincoln Riley has called Kelly a fast healer. Hence the asterisk.
Sean Chambers
A season after Firebaugh High and Reedley College product Josh Allen was drafted in the first round by the Buffalo Bills, another Central Valley quarterback has taken the reigns at Wyoming. Redshirt freshman Sean Chambers enters his first full season as QB1. Thanks to the new redshirt rule the Kerman High product was able to play in 4 games last year. The Cowboys were 3-1 in those games and Chambers threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two more. Wyoming doesn't face Fresno State this year but back to back weeks at Boise and Utah State could decide its season.
LOCALS ON D-I COLLEGE FOOTBALL TEAMS
AIR FORCE
Connor Vikupitz, SR, OL, Bullard
ARIZONA
Richard Merritt, JR, LB, Buchanan
McKenzie Barnes, SO, CB, Edison
BAYLOR
Thor Rodoni, JR, LS, Pacheco
U.C. BERKELEY (CAL)
Zeandre Johnson, SR, DE, Central
Zach Angelillo, SO, LB, SJM
BOISE STATE
DJ Schramm, SO, LB, Clovis West
AJ Smith, SO, S, Edison
COLORADO STATE
Adam Prentice, JR, FB, Clovis
FRESNO STATE (27)
Josh Hokit, SR, LB, Clovis
Emoryie Edwards, FR, WR, Tulare Union
Jalen Cropper, FR, WR, Buchanan
Sherwin King Jr., FR, LB, Sunnyside
Rodney Wright III, FR, WR, Clovis West
Aaron Mosby, JR, LB, Sanger
Nate Lamb, FR, QB, Tulare Union
Frank Dalena, SR, WR, San Joaquin Memorial (SJM)
Deshawn Ruffin, FR, RB, Sunnyside
Juju Hughes, SR, DB, Sanger
Randy Jordan, FR, DB, Tulare
Josh Kelly, FR, WR, SJM
Matthew Sanchez, FR, DB, Clovis
Romello Harris, JR, RB, Tulare Union
Leevel Tatum III, JR, DL, Edison
David Tate Jr., JR, LB, Edison
Jacob Hollins, SO, LB, Central
Tanner Blount, FR, LB, Buchanan
Tanner Rice, JR, LB, Clovis
Jared Torres, FS, OL, El Diamante
Ricardo Arias, FR, WR, Clovis West
Jasad Haynes, SR, DT, Clovis North
Ricky McCoy, SR, DL, Roosevelt
Jevon Bigelow, SO, RB, Central
Jason Diaz, JR, DB, Clovis West
Clive Truschel, FR, OL, Clovis West
David Perales, JR, DL, Merced
HAWAII
Gene Pryor, SR, OL, Mt. Whitney (COS)
IOWA STATE
Leonard Glass, FR, WR, SJM
NAVY
Noruwa Obanor, SR, CB, Clovis North
NEBRASKA
Adrian Martinez, SO, QB, Clovis West
NEVADA
Eric Kroll, JR, LB, Clovis North
Ryan Brocks, JR, TE, Clovis North (FCC)
NEW MEXICO
AJ Greeley, SR, S, Edison (COS)
OKLAHOMA
Caleb Kelly, SR, LB, Clovis West, (injured)
OREGON
Bryson Young, SR, DL, Buchanan
Steve Stephens, FR, S, Edison
STANFORD
Brock Jones, FR, S, Buchanan
Ryan Beecher, SR, LB, SJM
SAN JOSE STATE
Alec Trujillo, FR, QB, SJM
Michael Harris III, SO, RB, Redwood
UCLA
Kazmeir Allen, SO, RB, Tulare Union, (injured)
UNLV
Charles Williams, JR, RB, Bullard
USC
Jacob Daniel, SR, G, Clovis North
Andrew Vorhees, JR, G, Kingsburg
UTAH
Jaylon Johnson, JR, DB, Central
Tyrone Young-Smith, SR, DB, Edison
WASHINGTON STATE
Konner Gomness, FR, OL, SJM
WYOMING
Sean Chambers, R-FR, QB, Kerman
Nick Szpor, JR, QB, Central
Did we miss anyone? What are you most looking forward to in the upcoming season? Let me know by sending me an email to Stephen.m.hicks@abc.com or a message on twitter @StephenABC30.
