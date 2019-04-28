Sports

Little leaguer throws out inspirational first pitch after suffering stroke

By Eyewitness News
BEDFORD HILLS, New York -- There was an inspirational first pitch to open the season for a Little League team in New York.

Rocky Serrano, 10, was back on the field Saturday for the Bedford Hills-Katonah team, just nine months after suffering a stroke that left him partially paralyzed.

After surgery, and months of intense rehabilitation, Serrano is now back to playing his favorite sport.

He also got to watch a surprise video on his father's phone that made him drop his glove in shock - it was a special message from his favorite Mets player, Pete Alonso.
