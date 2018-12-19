Local standouts headline Bulldogs latest recruiting class

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Four days after a record season that included 12 wins capped of by a Las Vegas Bowl victory, Fresno State Head Coach Jeff Tedford and his coaching staff have all eyes towards 2019.
The Bulldogs signed 13 players on early signing day, three of which come from the Valley. Two wideouts Buchanan's Jalen Cropper and Memorial's Josh Kelly along with defensive back Randy Jordan out of Tulare Union.
4 @SJMgridiron students signing to play D-I football. Alec Trujillo (San Jose St), Leonard Glass (Iowa St), Josh Kelly (@FresnoStateFB) & Konner Gomness (Washington St). @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/amw24eo4PH— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) December 19, 2018
"Those characteristics are guys that are team first guys, guys that love football. Guys that are going to work hard in the classroom, dedicated to being good people. Really, it's about character kids that want to be here, who want to be Bulldogs and are hard working kids," said Tedford.
2 @bhs_sports13 students signing to play at the D-I level. Brock Jones heading to Stanford to play baseball/football. Jalen Cropper staying local to play @FresnoStateFB under @CoachTedford. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/wtWENUURJY— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) December 19, 2018
Fresno State begins the 2019 season on the road at USC on Saturday August 31st.
Fresno State's complete 2019 class https://gobulldogs.com/signingday/football/football/5/.