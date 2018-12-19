FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Local standouts headline Bulldogs latest recruiting class

EMBED </>More Videos

Four days after a record season that included 12 wins capped of by a Las Vegas Bowl victory, Fresno State Head Coach Jeff Tedford and his coaching staff have all eyes towards 2019.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Four days after a record season that included 12 wins capped of by a Las Vegas Bowl victory, Fresno State Head Coach Jeff Tedford and his coaching staff have all eyes towards 2019.

The Bulldogs signed 13 players on early signing day, three of which come from the Valley. Two wideouts Buchanan's Jalen Cropper and Memorial's Josh Kelly along with defensive back Randy Jordan out of Tulare Union.


"Those characteristics are guys that are team first guys, guys that love football. Guys that are going to work hard in the classroom, dedicated to being good people. Really, it's about character kids that want to be here, who want to be Bulldogs and are hard working kids," said Tedford.


Fresno State begins the 2019 season on the road at USC on Saturday August 31st.

Fresno State's complete 2019 class https://gobulldogs.com/signingday/football/football/5/.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfresno statefresno state bulldogscollege footballFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS
Rivers, Fresno State top Arizona State in Las Vegas Bowl
Las Vegas Bowl 2018 Complete Coverage
Marcus McMaryion cements Valley legacy through his faith, focus on and off the field
Derek Carr's wife announces third child in Instagram post
More fresno state bulldogs
SPORTS
Mavericks' Jordan returns to L.A. to face Clippers
Bears focus on winning on road against 49ers
Ravens in playoff mode entering matchup at Chargers
Raiders sign former Bills QB Nathan Peterman to practice squad
More Sports
Top Stories
Did you see it? Mysterious light appears above California
Woman who beat her boyfriend to death with a hammer arraigned
Toddler crushed by 3-ton truck in Fresno hit and run
SCAM ALERT: Someone is posing as Merced Co. Sheriff's Office to steal money
Apartment residents expected reimbursement after water main repair, have not heard from management
Woman carrying gasoline burned in Fresno house fire
Man behind reign of terror in South Valley deported twice, arrested two days before crime spree: ICE
Fresno County family has new hope this holiday season with a new home
Show More
Health Watch: Opioid Risk Predictor
5 bar workers arrested for serving teen who caused fatal crash
Criminals can hijack your cellphone with illegal 'porting' technique
Dozens of Amazon packages found dumped in Southern California
Consumer Watch: Air mattress for holiday guests
More News