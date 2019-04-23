Luke Walton accused of sexual assault, according to court documents

LOS ANGELES -- Former Lakers coach Luke Walton has been accused of sexual assault, according to court documents obtained by ABC7 on Monday.Plaintiff Kelli Tennant has filed a complaint against Walton for damages including sexual battery, gender violence, violation of the Ralph Act and sexual assault.Walton was the former head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers. He's now the head coach for the Sacramento Kings. The Kings issued a statement saying: "We are aware of the report and are gathering additional information. We have no further comment at this time."The Lakers also issued a statement. The team said the alleged incident happened before he was coach for the team.