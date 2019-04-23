Sports

Luke Walton accused of sexual assault, according to court documents

This undated, file photo shows NBA coach Luke Walton in Los Angeles. (KGO-TV)

LOS ANGELES -- Former Lakers coach Luke Walton has been accused of sexual assault, according to court documents obtained by ABC7 on Monday.

Plaintiff Kelli Tennant has filed a complaint against Walton for damages including sexual battery, gender violence, violation of the Ralph Act and sexual assault.

Walton was the former head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers. He's now the head coach for the Sacramento Kings. The Kings issued a statement saying: "We are aware of the report and are gathering additional information. We have no further comment at this time."

The Lakers also issued a statement. The team said the alleged incident happened before he was coach for the team.

"This alleged incident took place before Luke Walton was the Head Coach of the Los Angeles Lakers. At no time before or during his employment here was this allegation reported to the Lakers. If it had been, we would have immediately commenced an investigation and notified the NBA. Since Luke Walton is now under contract to another team, we will have no further comment."
