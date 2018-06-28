Madera Boy honored at San Francisco Giants game

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Madera's Austin Salinas inspired more than 37,000 with two simple words, "Play Ball."
The 4-year-old boy who is in need of a kidney transplant was chosen by the San Francisco Giants to begin the game at the 21st annual Donate Life Day ballgame at ATT Park in San Francisco.
Austin has been on the kidney transplant list for nearly two years.
400 children await a life-saving organ transplant in California and Nevada.
Anyone can register as an organ and tissue donor at the DMV or at DonorNetworkWest.org.
LINK: More information on Donate Life Day
The 21st annual Donate Life Day is a baseball game that highlights the healing power of organ, eye, and tissue donation among fans of the team.
The game is made possible through a partnership between Donor Network West and the Giants Community Fund.