Los Angeles Lakers

Magic Johnson: 'Backstabbing,' lack of power made me quit as Lakers president

By Vania Stuelp
LOS ANGELES -- Magic Johnson is opening up about why he abruptly resigned from his job as the Lakers' president of basketball operations.

Johnson spoke with ESPN's "First Take" Monday morning about the things that were happening behind the scenes that led to his decision.

"I started hearing, 'Magic, you're not working hard enough' and 'Magic is not in the office' and people around the Lakers office were telling me Rob (Pelinka) was saying things, and I didn't like those things being said behind my back," Johnson said.

He made it clear he was referring to General Manager Rob Pelinka the day he quit when he mentioned the backstabbing and whispering going on behind his back.

Johnson said he also didn't feel he had the power necessary to make the decisions.

"The straw that broke the camel's back was I wanted to fire Luke Walton," he explained. "I said: 'Listen, we gotta get a better coach.'"

Johnson said he was happier before this job and wants to go back to having fun and being able to help players around the league.

"Sometimes, as a man, you have to make decisions based on your own happiness," he said. "I could have done it in a different way. But I did it my way."

Johnson announced he was stepping down last month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsarizona diamondbackslos angeles lakersnbabasketball
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Lakers claim Giannis' younger brother, Kostas
Anthony Davis: Rob Pelinka called 'every 30 to 45 minutes' during free agency
Sources: Lakers' Davis to skip Team USA camp
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Kern County deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News