Philadelphia Eagles

'Who is this?' Man crashes Eagles postgame news conference

PHILADELPHIA -- Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was interrupted during his postgame press conference on Sunday night by a man who seemed to not belong in the room.

Following the Eagles' 17-9 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field, Pederson was answering questions from credentialed personnel when a man interrupts.

Video of the incident captures the man muttering some inaudible slurs before he mentions "meeting Eli next week," presumably attempting to ask a question regarding the Eagles' matchup against the New York Giants next weekend.

Pedersen then says, "Who, who is this? Is he credentialed," before the man is escorted out by security.

Jokingly, Pedersen then says, "Holy cow. This will be on SportsCenter."

The Eagles, who have kept their playoff hopes alive, will face the Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsphiladelphiadoug pedersonnflphiladelphia eaglessports
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
2019 NFL playoff picture: AFC, NFC standings, seeds, scenarios and outlook in Week 16
Biggest Week 16 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Latest on Chris Godwin, DJ Chark, JuJu Smith-Schuster
2020 NFL Pro Bowl rosters for AFC, NFC: Lamar Jackson leads the picks
Week 16 NFL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus two words to describe each team's offseason
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Near misses, deadly crash for wrong-way driver on Highway 180
Central Fresno shooting injures man, damages apartment buildings
Robbery turned deadly in central Fresno
Fresno coach accused of sending explicit photo to entire team
1 man injured after fistfight leads to gunfire in Fresno
Police made bust on big identity theft ring in Southeast Fresno
New trade pact could impact local growers and ranchers in Central Valley
Show More
Merced pet therapy program makes positive impact on patients
Fresno State works to stay on track with CSU's graduation initiative
Failed ATM robbery in Visalia
Former Porterville High coach and aide sentenced to prison for sex-related crimes against minors
Fresno man convicted of killing his grandmother seven years ago sentenced to prison
More TOP STORIES News