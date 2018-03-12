Men's Basketball Coach Rodney Terry leaving Fresno State for The University of Texas at El Paso

Rodney Terry resigned as head coach; a national search for our next head coach is underway. #GoDogs https://t.co/M8Qc8ipCuT — Fresno State MBB (@FresnoStateMBB) March 12, 2018

Fresno State announced Terry's resignation this afternoon. They've begun the search for a new head coach."Coach Terry did a wonderful job building our men's basketball program into a Mountain West champion and a regular contender in our conference. We appreciate his service to our University for the past seven years" Fresno State director of athletics Steve Robertello said in a statement. "The future is bright for Fresno State Basketball as the foundation is in place to be a Top 25 program, compete for conference championships and advance in postseason play. Our administration, coaches, staff and student-athletes have demonstrated a daily commitment to excellence on the court and in the classroom. The next person who leads our program will have these same core values and elevate our team to even greater heights. Go 'Dogs!"UTEP announced Terry's hiring earlier in the day."I'm super excited about an unbelievable opportunity at the University of Texas at El Paso," Terry said in a UTEP press release. "It's a program that has experienced a very high level of success and has a great basketball tradition that I'm looking forward to building upon."