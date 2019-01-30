A north valley football coach is raising money in hopes of bringing a football stadium to Merced High School.Football coach Rob Scheidt recently started a GoFundMe page to raise $1 million for the final phase of project.The goal is to bring a football field to the high school grounds.School officials say they were able to sell some land given to them by Greg Hostetler for a little more than $1 million.Scheidt says the first phase would include a ticket booth and ADA infrastructure, while the second phase would include home bleachers.He says the donations would go toward completing the final phase, which would be visitor bleachers and a synthetic turf."My position is let me do everything I can to make it happen, sooner than later. Lets do it in a way that not only benefits the school but the community," Schiedt said.School officials say they hope to play their first full season on the new field by fall of 2020.