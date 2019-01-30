HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Merced High School coach raising money for new football stadium

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A north valley football coach is raising money in hopes of bringing a football stadium to Merced High School.

Football coach Rob Scheidt recently started a GoFundMe page to raise $1 million for the final phase of project.

The goal is to bring a football field to the high school grounds.

School officials say they were able to sell some land given to them by Greg Hostetler for a little more than $1 million.

Scheidt says the first phase would include a ticket booth and ADA infrastructure, while the second phase would include home bleachers.

He says the donations would go toward completing the final phase, which would be visitor bleachers and a synthetic turf.

"My position is let me do everything I can to make it happen, sooner than later. Lets do it in a way that not only benefits the school but the community," Schiedt said.

School officials say they hope to play their first full season on the new field by fall of 2020.
