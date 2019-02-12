Minor League Baseball team bans peanuts from stadium

Two baseball game staples have been banned at a Connecticut park.The Dunkin' Donuts Park in Hartford will no longer allow peanuts at its games.That includes the ones in Cracker Jack.The park is the home turf of the Hartford Yard Goats the class Double-A team affiliated with the Colorado Rockies.The baseball venue claims it is the first pro sports venue to go completely peanut-free.The decision came after meeting with concerned parents of children with peanut and tree nut allergies.