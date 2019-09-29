Modesto teen who went blind from cancer at 7 celebrates his first touchdown

Getting the football into the end zone is a challenge for any player - but imagine not being able to see "the defense" in front of you.13-year-old Jasen Bracy went blind at the age of seven - as a result of retinal cancer.But the Modesto teen and his dad are proving anyone can play football.Jasen's father directs his son on the field using a microphone and a speaker inside his son's helmet.And last weekend, that father-son dynamic worked - when Jasen scored his first touchdown."The feeling I had was great because it's my first touchdown in my first year of playing football," he said.Jasen isn't stopping with the big score.He now has his sights set on throwing a touchdown as a quarterback -- and then making a sack on defense.