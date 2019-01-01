Mykal Walker tweets that he'll return to play for Fresno State in 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --A week after Fresno State's defensive standouts Jeffrey Allison and Mike Bell declared for the NFL Draft, one of the cornerstones of this year's 12-2 team says he'll stay in the Central Valley for his senior year.
Mykal Walker announcing on twitter "One more go around Red Wave let's get to work."
A week after Jeffrey Allison & Mike Bell declare for the NFL Draft one of the cornerstones of the (historic) @FresnoStateFB defense says he's staying in Fresno for his senior year. Huge. @ABC30 https://t.co/hWzmg0lZPV— Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) January 1, 2019
Last year was Walker's first on the field for the Bulldogs after sitting out a season due to transferring in. He was an All-Mountain West First-Team selection and was named defensive MVP of the Conference Championship Game.
The Bulldogs will more than likely be ranked to start the year. They kick off the 20-19 season at USC on August 31st.