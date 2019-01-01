Mykal Walker tweets that he'll return to play for Fresno State in 2019

A week after Jeffrey Allison & Mike Bell declare for the NFL Draft one of the cornerstones of the (historic) @FresnoStateFB defense says he's staying in Fresno for his senior year. Huge. @ABC30 https://t.co/hWzmg0lZPV — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) January 1, 2019

A week after Fresno State's defensive standouts Jeffrey Allison and Mike Bell declared for the NFL Draft, one of the cornerstones of this year's 12-2 team says he'll stay in the Central Valley for his senior year.Mykal Walker announcing on twitter "One more go around Red Wave let's get to work."Last year was Walker's first on the field for the Bulldogs after sitting out a season due to transferring in. He was an All-Mountain West First-Team selection and was named defensive MVP of the Conference Championship Game.The Bulldogs will more than likely be ranked to start the year. They kick off the 20-19 season at USC on August 31st.