NBA renames All-Star Game MVP award for late Kobe Bryant

CHICAGO -- The NBA has renamed its All-Star Game MVP award in honor of Kobe Bryant.

Commissioner Adam Silver announced the move on Saturday.

Bryant is casting a huge shadow over the events this weekend, just weeks after he and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed when their helicopter crashed into the side of a mountain near Los Angeles.

Bryant became the youngest player to ever play in an All-Star Game when he made his debut in 1998 at age 19. He made the All-Star team 18 times during his stellar career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning the MVP award a record-tying four times.

Silver said Bryant "is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game."

