Golden State Warriors

NBA Finals: Warriors' Kevin Durant plans to play tonight

TORONTO, Canada -- Golden State Warriors superstar Kevin Durant plans to play in Game 5 of the NBA Finals tonight in Toronto, ESPN reports.

Durant participated in a shootaround this morning and then went to the training room to get more treatment on for his injury

On Sunday, K.D. practiced with his teammates for the first time since injuring his right calf on May 8 against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals.

NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors

Tonight is a must-win for the Golden State Warriors as they face a 3-1 deficit against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.

Klay Thompson, Kevon Looney, and Andre Iguodala are also dealing with injuries.

GOLDEN GOODBYE: Warrior faithful remember Oakland (Oracle) Arena

Dubs fans say if anybody can come back from a 3-1 deficit it's the Golden State Warriors.

There will be a Game 5 watch party at Oracle Arena tonight. Doors open at 5 p.m. It costs $20 to park and $25 to get in. A portion of the proceeds will go to charity.

Check out the latest stories about the Golden State Warriors and the NBA Finals.


Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstoronto raptorsnbaoracle arenabasketballklay thompsondraymond greensteve kerrnba playoffsnba finalskevin durantgolden state warriorsstephen currywarrior games
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Kerr: Forced trade by Davis 'bad for the league'
Does Shaq really have to kiss Steve Kerr's feet? With cheese?
Warriors GM: We didn't acquire Russell to flip him
Curry ready for rebuilt Warriors' 'new challenge'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News