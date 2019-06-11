NBA FINALS: Warriors claw back with 106-105 win over Raptors in Game 5

WATCH LIVE: "After the Game" on ABC7
The Raptors still lead the series 3-2.
NBA FINALS SCHEDULE: Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors
The Toronto Raptors swept the third and fourth games in Oakland.
Excitement was building as Kevin Durant returned for Game 5, but he went down in the second quarter, grabbing his leg. The team confirms he won't return to the game and will get an MRI on Tuesday.
PROGRAMMING NOTE: "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" will not air at their usual times to bring you exclusive coverage of the NBA Finals. Episodes of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune" for Monday night can be seen or recorded starting at 1:40 a.m. on Tuesday, June 11
Get hyped about the Golden State Warriors here.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How the Golden State Warriors will win Game 5 of NBA Finals against Toronto Raptors
- LIST: Why the rest of the country hates the Golden State Warriors
- Source: Durant plans to play in Game 5 Monday
- Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson need some help
- NBA Finals: Warriors fans hoping for epic comeback
- How rude! Raptors dunk on Warriors with Full House-inspired tweet
- When the lights go down in the town: Warriors might have seen Oracle for last time
- NBA Finals: Golden State Warriors confirm co-owner shoved Raptors' Kyle Lowry
- VIDEO: Kevin Durant talks smack to Drake after Game 2 win
- Sources: Warriors' Looney could return in Finals
- NBA Finals: Warriors Klay Thompson to play Game 4, report says
- Raptors hit big shots, beat Warriors for 2-1 NBA Finals lead
- Fans from all over show up to Game 3 of NBA finals to cheer on Warriors, Raptors
- GMA's Robin Roberts sends love to Dub Nation and Oakland
- We The Lost? Toronto Raptors post pregame photo on wrong bridge
- Can the Raptors break through against this depleted defense?
- Warriors' Looney likely out for Finals with fracture
- Klay (hamstring) to get MRI, confident for Wed.
- How Draymond Green found his zen
- Bay Area beats, dance troops and sequins: How Oracle becomes 'Roaracle'
- Six-minute monster: The Warriors' run that won Game 2
- Coaches, trainers and Kyle Lowry: What we think we know in a 1-1 Finals
- Cousins savors big Game 2: 'Incredible moment'
- What Draymond sees: The Warriors star details his unique game
- Durant to miss Game 2; Iguodala likely after MRI
- What did Drake say to Draymond Green? Warriors' star says the two 'barked' but no scuffle
- The Warriors struggled in Game 1 without the security of Kevin Durant
- Siakam stars for Raptors with all-around effort
- Cousins relishes 'incredible feeling' in return
- Toronto air traffic controller has fun with Warriors jet pilot
- Raptors take NBA Finals opener, beat Warriors 118-109
- Cousins to be active for Warriors in Game 1
- Golden State Warriors fans geared up for NBA Finals watch party at Oracle Arena
- Green: My role 'completely changes' without KD
- Bettors overwhelmingly back Warriors in Game 1
- Warriors vs. Raptors: What you need to know about Toronto and its fans
- NBA Finals' top 30 Warriors and Raptors: Where are KD and Boogie?
- Report: Kevin Durant fly with Golden State Warriors to Toronto for Game 1 of NBA Finals
- NBA Finals: Trash talking a Torontonian
- 5-on-5: What we're most excited about in this NBA Finals
- Warriors to face former players Patrick McCaw and Jeremy Lin in the NBA Finals
- Warriors' Stephen Curry celebrates with his son after sweeping the Trail Blazers
- Warriors head coach Steve Kerr makes history with Western Conference Championship
- KD disputes idea Warriors are better without him
- What we know and don't know about this Warriors-Raptors Finals
- Warriors senior dance team says time bittersweet as end nears for basketball at Oracle
- KD unlikely for Game 1; Cousins 'up in the air'
- Inside the relationship that unleashed Steph Curry's greatness
- Thompson shocked when told of All-NBA snub
- Warriors heavy favorites over Raptors for Finals
- Golden State Warriors return to Bay Area as Western Conference champs
- Peak Stephen Curry was unleashed in the Western Conference finals
- Draymond: Warriors still need KD back for Finals
- Golden State faces 10-day wait for Finals opener
- Warriors' Iguodala (calf strain) sits out Game 4
- Kerr: Green 'a wrecking ball' in comeback win
- 'I was trying to get in his head': The Curry sibling rivalry briefly took over Game 2