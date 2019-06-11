NBA FINALS: Warriors claw back with 106-105 win over Raptors in Game 5

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Golden State Warriors hung on to defeat the Raptors 106-105 in a nail-biting Game 5 of the NBA Finals Monday night.The Raptors still lead the series 3-2.The Toronto Raptors swept the third and fourth games in Oakland.Excitement was building as Kevin Durant returned for Game 5, but he went down in the second quarter, grabbing his leg. The team confirms he won't return to the game and will get an MRI on Tuesday.