Atlanta Hawks' Young cancels $1M in medical debt for locals

ATLANTA -- The holiday season is over but Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young still had some charity gift giving in mind: wiping out medical debt for hundreds of the city's residents.

The 21-year-old star donated $10,000 to a medical debt erasure agency which relieved over $1 million in debt for those residents, news outlets reported.

"The city of Atlanta has welcomed me with open arms," Young said in a statement. "Giving back to this community is extremely important to me. I hope these families can find a bit of relief knowing that their bills have been taken care of as we enter the New Year."

Through the Trae Young Foundation, Young donated the money to RIP Medical Debt, an organization that buys and forgives medical debt in the United States, according to a news release. The nonprofit started in 2014 by two former debt collectors. They use donated funds to buy debt portfolios for those in need.

Media reports said the average amount of dissolved debt is $1,858 for about 570 people.

"Blessed to have such a Great Team around me to help me make this happen!!" he added in a tweet. "For the A #MakeADifference."

