NBA players decide to resume playoffs, sources tell ESPN

The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled. — NBA (@NBA) August 26, 2020

The Clippers and Lakers voting on perhaps not continuing with the season was considered more of a polling, than a final vote, sources tell ESPN. The resumption of the playoffs remains still up in the air. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 27, 2020

Some things are bigger than basketball. The stand taken today by the players and org shows that we’re fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I’m incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change — Alex Lasry (@AlexanderLasry) August 26, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6389664" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "It's amazing to me why we keep loving this country and this country does not love us back," Clippers coach Doc Rivers made emotional comments about racial justice and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

We have the strongest, most unified league in the world!!! #change — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) August 26, 2020

WE DEMAND JUSTICE!!! — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) August 26, 2020

WE DEMAND CHANGE! SALUTE @Bucks ✊🏾🙏🏾🗣 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 26, 2020

The NBA's players have decided to resume the playoffs, source tells ESPN, though three playoff games scheduled for Thursday will be postponed.Discussions are underway on when teams will resume play.In the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Bucks led a protest Wednesday that resulted a postponement of all games that day.Later in the day, baseball teams that were scheduled to play also decided to walk off the field, including the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds, as well as the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.The WNBA also postponed three games that were scheduled for Wednesday, followed by Major League Soccer with the cancellation of a match between the Los Angeles Football Club and Real Salt Lake.Tennis player Naomi Osaka also said she wouldn't play in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on Thursday."Before I am a athlete, I am a black woman," Osaka tweeted. "And as a black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand that need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis."NBA teams and players met in the Orlando bubble to discuss whether to continue with the season at all, and sources told ESPN the Lakers and Clippers were among teams voting not to continue with the season while most other teams supported continuing to play.The Bucks are led by the NBA's reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, one of the league's biggest stars and an All-Star game captain who just Tuesday was named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year.Back in July, Bucks player Sterling Brown spoke out regarding his incident with law enforcement in December 2018. He said he was going into Walgreens and parked on two handicap parking spots, and when going back to his car, Brown said law enforcement approached him, asked for his license and shoved him before he was able to show his license.Brown added that the officer called for backup and six more police cars came. He said multiple officers started punching and kneeing on him in an attempt to take him to the ground, with one of the cops using his Taser. He also said that once on the ground, officers put a knee into his neck and stood on his ankle.After footage from the officer's body-worn camera was released, the city of Milwaukee offered Brown a $400,000 settlement, which he declined."Some things are bigger than basketball," Bucks senior vice president Alex Lasry tweeted. "The stand taken today by the players and (the organization) shows that we're fed up. Enough is enough. Change needs to happen. I'm incredibly proud of our guys and we stand 100% behind our players ready to assist and bring about real change."The Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder were scheduled to play after the Bucks and Magic, followed by the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.Wednesday's boycott happened on the fourth anniversary of Colin Kaepernick's very first protest during the national anthem before an NFL preseason game.Multiple players who weren't scheduled to play, including Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, and Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets, voiced their support of the decision.