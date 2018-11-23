GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

NBA star Steph Curry involved in multi-vehicle crash

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Oakland on westbound Highway 24 near the Caldecott Tunnel. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
NBA star Steph Curry was just involved in a three-car crash.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in Oakland.

A California Highway Patrol spokesman said Curry was hit twice; first a car spun out and hit him, then a second car rear-ended him. Curry's Porsche was damaged. But everyone, including Curry, appears to be okay.

The CHP says weather likely played a role.

Curry is still recovering from a groin injury. He was not scheduled to play in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday.
