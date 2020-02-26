Sports

North Carolina girl wrestler dominates boys to become first ever female state champion

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- One young lady is pounding the mat for girl wrestlers in North Carolina.

Heaven Fitch became the first girl to win a North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual wrestling state championship last weekend in Greensboro. Fitch beat Luke Wilson of Robbinsville for the championship in the 106-pound weight class.



"I kind of dominated the match if I'm being honest," Fitch told WGHP. Fitch wrestles in the 106-pound weight class as a senior at Uwharrie Charter High School in Asheboro.

Fitch ended the season with a 54-4 record and won the Most Outstanding Wrestler Award in the 1A classification. Fitch placed fourth in the state in 2019.

"I'm just glad I can be a role model for people younger than me and it's so insane to be inspiring to others. To think that others look up to me is kind of crazy."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsasheborowomen athleteswrestlinghigh schoolathletes
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: CDC warns Americans to prepare for 'significant disruption'
Firefighters battle blaze at central Fresno business
Woman in critical condition after being hit by car in northeast Fresno
Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Los Angeles
Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus US threat
2 displaced after house fire in east central Fresno
Madera parents take baby home after year in hospital
Show More
Funeral for Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa held in Delano
Fresno PD: Man hit by car while crossing road illegally in central Fresno
Woman in critical condition after firefighters rescue her from fire
Family of murdered Tulare man officially files lawsuit against Walmart
Sanger family devastated by death of man killed by suspected drunk driver
More TOP STORIES News