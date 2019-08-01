Sports

California law to limit youth football practices

From left, volunteer coaches Pete Newsom, Antwan Richardson and Barry Garrett take the sixth-grade team through drills during practice in Luther, Okla., Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

By ADAM BEAM
SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California's governor has signed a law limiting full-contact practices for youth football teams to reduce brain injuries.

State law already limits full-contact practices for middle and high school football teams to no more than 90 minutes per day, twice per week.

Wednesday, Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law to limit full-contact practices for youth football teams to no more than 30 minutes per day for two days per week. The law bans full-contact practices for youth football teams during the offseason.

The law also requires a medical professional be present for all games and an independent person attend all practices with the authority to remove players who show signs of an injury.

The law is aimed at preventing a degenerative brain disease known as chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE. Researchers are studying the diseases' link to frequent blows to the head, which occur more often in sports like football.

The NFL and NCAA have changed the rules in recent years in an attempt to reduce head injuries. Last year, Democratic Assemblyman Kevin McCarty introduced a bill that would have banned anyone from playing organized tackle football younger than 12. That bill did not pass.

The law Newsom signed is authored by Democratic Assemblyman Jim Cooper, who represents Elk Grove.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschildren's healthfootballconcussion
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What witnesses saw after a Navy jet crashed in Death Valley National Park
Two families displaced after house fire in southeast Fresno
Neighbors left with costly repairs after car windows shattered in Fresno
How detectives traced 3 buried bodies and nabbed Squaw Valley serial killer
UPDATE:Missing 10-year-old Coalinga girl found safe with boyfriend
Navy F/A-18E fighter jet crashes in Inyo County
Fresno Police needs your help to get more K-9s
Show More
Reports: McFarland City Manager John Wooner dead
Man charged with three murders after deputies find human remains on Squaw Valley property
Two people test positive for West Nile Virus in Fresno County
Gilroy Shooting: Residents show support as FBI looks into motive
Wealthy parents reportedly giving up custody of kids to get financial aid
More TOP STORIES News