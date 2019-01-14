SPORTS

Kansas City Chiefs player Jeff Allen tracks down 'Dave' who helped dig him out of snow, gives him playoff tickets

EMBED </>More Videos

A good Samaritan helped Kansas City Chiefs player Jeff Allen when he was stuck in the snow.

KANSAS CITY, Missouri --
A random act of kindness has netted AFC Championship tickets for a homeless man called Dave who helped dig a Kansas City Chief out of the snow.

Offensive linesman Jeff Allen posted on Twitter that his car got stuck as he was heading to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Indianapolis Colts in Saturday's playoff. Allen says "a nice guy named Dave," who didn't know he is a Chief, got him back on the road.

The Chicago native asked his 21,000-plus followers to help him track down the Good Samaritan so he could reward him with tickets.

Hundreds of people replied - many claiming to be Dave - and thousands retweeted the plea.

On Sunday, Allen tweeted that he has found the real Dave "despite the recent influx in people changing their name to Dave in the KC area lol."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnfl playoffsnflKansas City ChiefsIndianapolis Coltssnow
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Life without LeBron in Los Angeles and Cleveland looks about the same
Cavs stun Lakers 101-95 to end 12-game losing streak
Coach Steve Kerr, Warriors players praise Mavs rookie Luka Doncic
Sources: A's get clearance to sweeten Kyler Murray's deal
More Sports
Top Stories
Agencies prepare for storm approaching Central Valley
Fresno organizations sell tri-tip sandwiches, raise money for fire victims
PG&E CEO steps down as company faces possible bankruptcy
Car slams into tree when motorcyclist fires shots at vehicle
Fight ends in gunfire, bullet strikes window of Visalia Bank of Sierra
Bay Area Papa Murphy's shut down after photos go viral
With storm pending, voluntary evacuation warning issued for Holy Fire burn areas
Firefighter "panhandles" to raise shutdown awareness
Show More
2 shot outside mall in Salt Lake City suburb
Driver crashes car through front doors of Walgreens in Visalia
Indonesia official: Lion Air jet voice recorder found
Maroon 5, Big Boi & Travis Scott to perform at Super Bowl halftime show
4th grader saves sister's life by calling 911
More News