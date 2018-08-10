U.S. & WORLD

NFL won't punish players who protested during the national anthem

The NFL says it won't punish players who took a knee or didn't take the field during the national anthem Thursday.

Two Miami Dolphin players kneeled, and players from the Philadelphia Eagles, Seattle Seahawks and Jacksonville Jaguars also protested.

Some raised fists, while others stayed in the locker room.

The Texans did not take a knee.

This comes weeks after the league put its new national anthem policy on hold until they reach an agreement with the NFL Players Association.
