SPORTS

Nike releasing all-female athletes ad featuring Simone Biles during Oscars

EMBED </>More Videos

'Just do it'

Nike is getting ready to launch a new ad featuring only female athletes!

The ad will include a voice over from tennis star Serena Williams, and it will also feature Olympic gold medalist and World Sportswoman of the Year Simone Biles.


The theme of this year's ad is called 'Dream Crazier,' spotlighting female athletes who have broken barriers and brought people together through the power of the sport.

The new ad will air on Sunday, Feb. 24, during the Oscars.

Last year, Nike nearly broke the internet with their fall 2018 ad 'Dream Crazy' featuring Colin Kaepernick.

In the 2018 campaign, the former 49ers player said: "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything," alluding to his kneeling protest over social injustice.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsOscarssimone bilessportsathletesu.s. & worldnike
SPORTS
Five offseason moves to improve every AFC North, South and West team
DeMarcus Cousins blasts NCAA system after Zion Williamson injury
Clippers still eyeing playoffs, open second half at Grizzlies
NHL Power Rankings after Week 20: Who should buy, sell at the trade deadline
More Sports
Top Stories
CHP shuts down I-5 over the Grapevine due to snow
Wet February almost eliminates drought in California
Wood falls from elevated subway platform, pierces windshield
Video shows man punch own attorney after sentencing
The Monkees guitarist, Peter Tork, dead at 77
Oakland teachers hold rally at Frank Ogawa Plaza
Pope demands bishops act now to end scourge of sex abuse
Jussie Smollett out on bond after being accused of staging attack
Show More
Storm dropping snow on Las Vegas; 1 inch reported at airport
Fresno Police body camera shows deadly shooting
Video shows driver using sidewalk to pass NYC school buses
Duke star Williamson sprains knee after Nike shoe blows out
CT man pleads guilty to murdering wife 3 weeks after wedding
More News