Kids can get in for free to watch Oakland A's play in September

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Kids, you can see the A's play for free in Oakland.
The team is offering complimentary admission in September. The offer applies to all children ages 12 and under during regular-season home games at the Coliseum.
The catch? Kids must be accompanied by a paying adult.
"For every regularly priced individual ticket purchased, adults can receive two additional kids' tickets," announced the A's on Monday.
The deal comes with some other special perks.
"Be sure to visit the A's Stomping Ground on Plaza Level, where you can find playgrounds, a whiffle ball field and batting cages," posted the A's on their website.
Plus, kids can run the bases following every Sunday game on September 8 and September 22.
"We invite all families to bring their kids to the ballpark in September to experience the electric atmosphere of the Coliseum as we look to clinch our second consecutive Postseason berth," said A's chief operating officer Chris Giles. "Twelve games for kids 12 and younger for free."
