Opening day for the Visalia Rawhide

Baseball season is back in the South Valley, Thursday is opening day for the Visalia Rawhide. (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you have baseball fever, the only cure-- is more cowbell. At least that's the case if you're a Visalia Rawhide fan.

The Rawhide General Manager, Jennifer Reynolds, said, "We added Americas largest cowbell, which is a new, fun, fan feature to take photos with."

That's right-- Recreation Park is now home to the largest cowbell in America. Which will be rung at the beginning of every game.

Vinnie Longo, the Director of Marketing, said, "It is a great place to, pardon the pun, but ring in the fun."

That's only one of the new things bringing more people to the ballpark this season. There's also new food options like loaded mac and cheese, and Raw Hide ice pops-- and new merchandise.

Longo said, "We have it for men, woman, children, we have a lot of new trendy items."

Over the years Recreation Park has gotten a facelift and become even more family-friendly, adding a kids zone and allowing dogs at Sunday home games. This season the ballpark and the city are working together to address one of the ballparks biggest ongoing issues-- parking.

"We have always had a challenge for people that come, they drive around, they can't find a parking spot, where they can see the facility and they turn around and go home because they are frustrated with the situation," said Reynolds.

Reynolds said they purchased land around the ballpark to meet demands. Those properties will then be sold to the city in the future.

Visalia Councilman Steve Nelson said it could create new business opportunities.

"For the longest time there has been no place to park down in that area and we have addressed that need, so I think it will enhance the vision for developers to go in knowing."

The Rawhides kick of the season Thursday night against the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes. The game starts at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are still on sale.
