Sports

Oscar De La Hoya accused of sexual assault in lawsuit, denies allegations

LOS ANGELES -- Former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya is accused of sexual assault by an unidentified woman in court papers submitted for filing in the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County.

The woman, identified only as "Jane Doe" in the lawsuit filed Oct. 17, claims that in November 2017, De La Hoya held her down against her will and sexually abused her.

The incident allegedly happened at De La Hoya's home in Pasadena.

The plaintiff says De La Hoya had become increasingly intoxicated and asked the then-29-year-old woman to engage in various sex acts, which she declined.

She claims De La Hoya became angry and then assaulted her.

De La Hoya's spokesman provided ESPN with a statement Tuesday morning, denying the woman's allegations.

De La Hoya, 46, is the Golden Boy Promotions CEO and an International Boxing Hall of Famer.

ESPN contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspasadenalos angeles countycelebrityboxinglawsuitu.s. & worldsportssexual assault
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
DA files 6 felony charges against Obdulia Sanchez after police chase
WATCH LIVE: 1 injured in shooting at Bay Area high school
Mother of girl who died of 'terminal illness' indicted on murder charge
Police remove 3 kids, 245 animals from 'deplorable' home
Former Pres. Jimmy Carter hospitalized after fall
Madera man in custody, accused of causing crash that killed 3 people
Organizers file paper work to recall Fresno Unified trustee Terry Slatic
Show More
Fresno woman has enough of people dumping dogs along road
Visalia attorney could be disbarred for taking $33,000 from auto accident client
FPD take closer look at domestic violence rates as city sees 35th homicide
DUI driver found carrying loaded gun, deputies say
Part of Hwy 99 closes south of Fresno for high-speed rail construction
More TOP STORIES News