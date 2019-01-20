NFL

Patriots make 3rd straight Super Bowl, beat Chiefs 37-31 OT

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates a touchdown during the second half of the AFC Championship game against the Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. --
New England Patriots beat Kansas City 37-31 in overtime to advance to face Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl.

After winning the coin toss in overtime, the Patriots never gave Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense a chance. Rex Burkhead capped a drive that featured three third-and-10 conversions with a 2-yard touchdown run to give them a 37-31 victory over the Chiefs.

New England squandered a 14-0 halftime lead, and the teams waged a back-and-forth fourth quarter before the Chiefs' Harrison Butker forced overtime with a 39-yard field goal in the closing seconds. The teams combined for 38 points in the fourth quarter.

Tom Brady showcased his mastery once more, though. He twice hit Julian Edelman and once found Rob Gronkowski to convert crucial third downs that set Burkhead up for the winning score.
