Sports

New England Patriots release Antonio Brown in wake of allegations

The New England Patriots have released receiver Antonio Brown after a second woman accused him of sexual misconduct.

The team announced the move Friday in a statement emailed to reporters.



The statement said: "We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time."

Brown has been accused of rape in a lawsuit by a former trainer. He is also accused of exposing himself to a painter he had hired. He has denied the allegations.

The Patriots signed Brown this month hours after he was released by Oakland. He was traded to the Raiders after wearing out his welcome with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a four-time All-Pro in nine seasons.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnflu.s. & worldnew england patriots
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 in custody after car drives through mall near Chicago, officials say
About 75 people gather at Area 51 gate, 2 people detained
Walmart to stop selling e-cigarettes in US stores
23 states sue Trump to keep California's auto emissions rules
Bullard High marching band banned from school's field
Teacher creates bench bridge to keep students dry after storm
Colorado driver puts injured bobcat in car next to 3-year-old son
Show More
Construction project will close part of Hwy 41 for next 8 weekends
Two victims found in Madera County after shooting in downtown Fresno
Merced student hit by car, seriously injured while riding bike to school
198 Fresno County residents cheated in solar power scam
Visalia man held to answer on murder charges after son shoots self
More TOP STORIES News