Paul George's Fresno State jersey retired, 2nd in university's history

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sunday Fresno State retired Paul George's #24. He's just the second player to have his number be retired in program history following Jerry Tarkanian.

George is the highest ever draft pick in the NBA to come out of Fresno State. He was selected 10th overall in 2010. He is now a six-time NBA All-Star and an Olympic Gold Medalist. He joined the Los Angeles Clippers this season is expected to make his debut in the coming weeks.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, head coach Doc Rivers and players Ivica Zubac, Moe Harkless, Landry Shamet, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Terance Mann, and Patrick Beverley all came to Fresno to support George.



The City of Fresno announced that November 10th is officially "Paul George Day."

"This is a place where I called home, a place where I enjoyed my team here. Honestly, I gave everything I could've in my littler scrawny body back then," George said. "Wouldn' t have dreamed this in a million years to be able to come to Save Mart Center and look up and see No. 24 hanging in the rafters."



The men's basketball team went on to beat Winthrop 77-74 on a buzzer beating three pointer by freshman Mustafa Lawrence.



Former San Joaquin Memorial standout and one of the nation's top recruits Jalen Green was also making his official visit to the school. He's set to make a decision on college following his senior season at Prolific Prep in Napa, CA.

