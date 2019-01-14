SPORTS

PERFECT 10: UCLA gymnast thrills crowd with flawless floor routine

PERFECT 10: Katelyn Ohashi nailed her routine and went viral for her moves.

ANAHEIM, California --
A UCLA gymnast left the gymnastics world shaken again after her floor routine earned her a perfect 10.

Katelyn Ohashi flipped and danced to a medley of hits from artists including Michael Jackson, Tina Turner and Earth, Wind and Fire.

Ohashi competed Saturday in Anaheim.

At the end of the performance, the judges flashed 10s across the board for the routine, which went viral after it was shared by UCLA and California Senator Kamala Harris.

Ohashi is the reigning NCAA floor champion.

She's also not new to wowing the crowd. According to the Los Angeles Times, she helped her team win an NCAA title last year after getting into a serious car accident the night before traveling to the national championship.

FULL PERFORMANCE: Katelyn Ohashi's perfect 10 routine
See why this UCLA gymnast got a perfect 10 on her routine.

