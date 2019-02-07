SPORTS

Frank Robinson, first black manager in Major League Baseball, dies at 83

Former Orioles outfielder and Hall of Famer Frank Robinson throws out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Orioles and the Athletics in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

LOS ANGELES --
Hall of Famer Frank Robinson, the first black manager in Major League Baseball and the only player to win the MVP award in both leagues, has died. He was 83.

Robinson had been in hospice care at his home in Bel Air. MLB confirmed his death Thursday.

Robinson hit 586 career home runs and won the Triple Crown while leading the Baltimore Orioles to their first World Series championship in 1966.

An All-Star outfielder in 12 seasons, his legacy extended far beyond the batter's box.

Robinson fulfilled his quest to become the first African-American manager in the big leagues when the Cleveland Indians hired him in 1975. In his first at-bat as their player-manager, he hit a home run.

Robinson also managed San Francisco, Baltimore and Montreal. He became the first manager of the Washington Nationals after the franchise moved from Montreal for the 2005 season.

Later, Robinson spent several years working as an executive for MLB.

Robinson was the NL MVP with Cincinnati in 1961 and Baltimore in 1966. The Reds, Orioles and Indians have retired Robinson's No. 20 and saluted him with statues at their ballparks. He's also in the Nationals' Ring of Honor.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsobituarybaseballLos Angeles DodgersBaltimore OriolesCleveland IndiansLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Mavs' in-game trade of Harrison Barnes to Kings draws response from LeBron James
Lakers trade Michael Beasley, Ivica Zubac to Clippers for Mike Muscala
Grizzlies deal Garrett Temple, JaMychal Green to Clippers for Avery Bradley
Thompson, Warriors come out shooting, run past Spurs 141-102
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman accused of embezzling more than $100,000 from Porterville bank
'Joke was on me:' Mom says North Carolina officers aimed guns at son with autism
African Americans at greater risk of Alzheimer's disease
Photographer hopes Polar Vortex portrait will draw attention to Chicago's homeless
Alleged Super Bowl ticket scammer arrested at Pechanga
Vets bring nearly frozen, unresponsive cat back to life
Single dad criticized for bringing daughter to work
Family's tip helps NY investigators nab child sex predator
Show More
Medical assistant gave patients illegal Botox injections: police
Dad steps off train to smoke, leaves baby on board
Gucci pulls 'blackface sweater' from stores after complaints
Nature of force questioned in video of Clovis student taken down by campus police
How protected is the Central Valley from Measles?
More News