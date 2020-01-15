Sports

QB&A Dilfer: Titans remind Dilfer of his Super Bowl team in 2000

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the Conference Championship Games approaching, Trent Dilfer tells Stephen Hicks the similarities between his 2000 Ravens and this year's Tennessee Titans.

This week's topics:

What makes the 49ers defense so great

How Davante Adams has separated himself

Previewing the NFC Championship

KC's "switch"

How TEN was able to stop Lamar Jackson

Why the Titans could win the Super Bowl
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnosan francisco 49erskansas city chiefsbaltimore ravensgreen bay packerstennessee titans
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Plainview man charged with murdering, torturing ex-girlfriend
Citing safety, liability concerns, Fresno PD wants new guns for officers
Arsonist sets fire to Fresno home days after man was murdered on front lawn
Family fighting for Gavin's Law seeing progress with another hurdle cleared
Fresno prostitute punished in murder her pimp committed
'Jeopardy!': See who takes home GOAT title in Game 4
New epilepsy monitoring unit giving patients at Madera hospital more freedom
Show More
Man desecrates altar during Mass
Merced College's new bus system aims to make transportation easier for students
Gov. Newsom aiming to prevent deaths of animals in CA shelters
New California law benefits mothers with private rooms at workplaces
YouthBuild Charter School offers high school diploma program
More TOP STORIES News