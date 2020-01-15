QB&A Dilfer: Titans remind Dilfer of his Super Bowl team in 2000

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the Conference Championship Games approaching, Trent Dilfer tells Stephen Hicks the similarities between his 2000 Ravens and this year's Tennessee Titans.This week's topics:What makes the 49ers defense so greatHow Davante Adams has separated himselfPreviewing the NFC ChampionshipKC's "switch"How TEN was able to stop Lamar JacksonWhy the Titans could win the Super Bowl