FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With the Conference Championship Games approaching, Trent Dilfer tells Stephen Hicks the similarities between his 2000 Ravens and this year's Tennessee Titans.
This week's topics:
What makes the 49ers defense so great
How Davante Adams has separated himself
Previewing the NFC Championship
KC's "switch"
How TEN was able to stop Lamar Jackson
Why the Titans could win the Super Bowl
QB&A Dilfer: Titans remind Dilfer of his Super Bowl team in 2000
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News