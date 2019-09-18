QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Allen adapts as Bills start 2-0

The changes that Josh Allen has made as the Bills begin the season 2-0

Derek Carr becomes the Raiders all-time passing leader

The benefits of a bye week after an 0-2 start for the Bulldogs

Ray Allen, Trent's teammate on the Baltimore Ravens, joins Dancing with the Stars

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.This week's topics include: