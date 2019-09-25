This week's topics include:
QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Hokit's Bulldog Breakout
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.
A breakout performance that helped lead the Bulldogs to their first win A look ahead to the matchup with 0-4 New Mexico The Raiders grueling upcoming travel schedule
