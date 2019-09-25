QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Josh Hokit's Bulldog Breakout

A breakout performance that helped lead the Bulldogs to their first win

A look ahead to the matchup with 0-4 New Mexico

The Raiders grueling upcoming travel schedule

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.This week's topics include: