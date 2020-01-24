qba

QB&A with Trent Dilfer: Super Bowl is 'not a good matchup for the Chiefs'

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Each week, Fresno State legend and Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer joins Sports Director Stephen Hicks to talk hot topics in the NFL, Fresno State football and anything else in the football world.

This week's topics include:

  • Reaction to Super Bowl 54 matchup

  • 49ers' 3 headed rushing attack

  • Is it fair to judge a quarterback by their W-L record?

  • How can San Francisco try and stop Patrick Mahomes?


  • Why this is "not a good matchup for the Chiefs" defense

  • Andy Reid chasing his 1st Super Bowl

  • How to manage the media circus surrounding a Super Bowl

  • Trent gives his Super Bowl prediction
